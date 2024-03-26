Survey to gather students' opinion on 4-year honours course

Bengaluru: As the recommendation of the State Education Policy Commission (SEP) is pending before the government for decision, the higher education department is conducting a survey among the students to ascertain their opinion about the four-year Honours course implemented under the National Education Policy (NEP).
The first batch of students, admitted under the NEP, is currently in the sixth semester and they have to decide about continuing the fourth year or discontinuing after the third year with a graduate certificate. Meanwhile, the department is asking students to give their feedback on the Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS) portal.
As shared by the student organisations, the final-year students are getting a message on their mobile phones to give feedback by logging on to the UUCMS portal.
"The Congress, even in the election manifesto, had assured of scrapping of NEP. Now, instead of taking a firm decision, it is asking for students' opinions and students, who are in the final semester of their three-year degree course, are confused with this," Mahantesh Bilur, office secretary, All India Democratic Student Organisation Karnataka, said.
