<p>Udupi: The suspicious death of a 22 year old man in Karkala Town Police station limits, later proved to be a murder based on a post mortem report. Following which, the police have arrested her mother on the charges of murder.</p><p>The deceased is Shifanaz. In a complaint, her father Sheikh Mustafa (51), a resident of Hirgana village, in Karkala, the young woman had been admitted to hospital in Karkala after she collapsed at home. Doctors who examined her declared her dead.</p><p>Initially, an Unnatural Death Report was registered under Section 194(3)(IV) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as there was suspicion regarding the cause of death. Her body was later sent to Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, for a post-mortem examination. The medical report confirmed that Shifanaz had died due to strangulation, said SP Hariram Shankar.</p><p>Further investigation revealed that Shifanaz had informed her family she intended to travel to Udupi to meet her boyfriend Mohammed Saleem. Reportedly upset by this, her mother Gulzar Bhanu (45), confronted her and, in a fit of rage, allegedly strangled her to death at their residence in Hirgana.</p><p>Based on the complaint, Karkala Town Police registered a murder case under Section 103 of the BNS against Gulzar Bhanu. The accused has been taken into custody and produced before the court.</p><p>The investigation is in progress.</p>