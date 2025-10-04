Menu
Suspicious death in Karnataka proves to be murder: Mother of the victim arrested

Initially, an Unnatural Death Report was registered under Section 194(3)(IV) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as there was suspicion regarding the cause of death.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 09:12 IST
Published 04 October 2025, 09:12 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeKarkala

