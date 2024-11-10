Tanker lorry mows down pillion rider in Mangaluru; protests erupt against poor road condition

<p>Mangaluru: A pillion rider died after a tanker lorry ran over her at Chembugudde near Thokkottu in Ullal police station limits in Mangaluru on Saturday.</p><p>According to the police, the deceased is Rahmat H Rashid (47). Abdul Rashid G was riding a scooter and was travelling from Yenepoya Hospital towards Bajpe Airport. When they reached Chembugudde, the scooter skidded. As a result, Rahmat H Rashid fell onto the road. A tanker lorry coming from behind, ran over Rahmat and she suffered serious injuries. Though she was rushed to hospital, doctors who examined declared her dead. </p>.<p>Following the death of the pillion rider due to the poor condition of the road stretch at Chembugudde near Thokkottu, DYFI Ullal taluk committee staged a protest on Saturday night.</p><p>Committee president Nithin Kuthar said MLA and Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader, who claims the road as toll-free but fails to provide essential infrastructure, leading to fatal accidents. He questioned the development efforts, calling it inadequate. He warned that if the road is not repaired within a week, they would march to the MLA’s office with black flags.</p><p>Former DYFI State President Sunil Kumar Bajal flayed the deterioration of Thokkottu market. He said people are struggling to cross roads that have become dangerous, filled with deadly potholes.</p><p>Following the protest, temporary measures have been taken to repair the stretch of the road at Chembugudde on Sunday.</p>