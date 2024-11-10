Home
Tanker lorry mows down pillion rider in Mangaluru; protests erupt against poor road condition

Following the death of the pillion rider due to the poor condition of the road stretch at Chembugudde near Thokkottu, DYFI Ullal taluk committee staged a protest on Saturday night.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 06:43 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 06:43 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

