Tarikere betal leaves moving towards extinction as farmers shy away from it due to the crop's diseases

Tarikere: Tarikere Veelyadele, the native betel leaves of Tarikere region, which are known for its medicinal properties, lesser astringency and soft texture, is moving towards extinction as the cultivators are drifting towards other crops.
The indigenous betel leaves are in good demand from all over and hence are transported to Bengaluru, Hassan, Channarayapattana, Beluru, Chikkamagaluru, Banavara, Kadur, Asrikere, Ganasi and Shivamogga.
A bunch comprising 80 leaves costs Rs 30 to 40. A 'pendi' consists of 12 to 13 thousand leaves and costs Rs 4000 to 5000 on an average. The price fluctuates according to the production and supply.
Thousands of families in Tarikere have been cultivating betel leaves for generations. The families supplied 200 to 300 pendis of betel leaves to the market per day. However, the crop is hit by diseases causing dip in the production. With the increased labour costs and adequate labourers adding to the problem, only 30 to 40 pendis come to the market on a daily basis today.
The disheartened growers have been shunning betel leaf cultivation and are shifting to other crops.
'Diseases and lack of market places'
Honey and betel leaf growers and sellers association, Tarikere, secretary Devraj said that betel leaf vines are frequently getting affected by diseases. He meanwhile urged the department of horticulture to conduct soil tests and suggest medicines.
“Owing to lack of proper market facilities, the growers are selling the leaves at the local private bus shelter. MLAs and Town Municipal Council should identify a suitable place for the sale of betel leaves.”
Published 06 June 2024, 14:01 IST