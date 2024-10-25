Home
Tejasvi Surya slams Waqf Board for claiming rights over 1,500 acres of ancestral land of farmers

He further said that any citizen affected by the Waqf Board's claims over his or her land is forced to approach the Waqf Tribunal itself for settlement of the issue instead of a civil court.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 16:44 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 16:44 IST
India NewsKarnatakaIndian PoliticsTejasvi Surya

