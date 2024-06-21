Ten workers injured in cylinder blast in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi: Ten workers were injured due to a cylinder blast at the Saptagiri Orange hotel here on Friday morning. The condition of two workers is said to be critical.
The incident occurred when the workers were preparing breakfast at 6.15 am. The kitchen caught fire soon after the blast, but a major tragedy was averted as there were no customers when the blast occurred.
Two seriously injured workers have been admitted to Trauma Centre of the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) while the remaining are undergoing treatment at the general wards of the hospital.
Fire department officer Arjun Ankosh claimed that he received the call at 6.25 am after the cylinder blast had occurred and said that all injured workers were rushed to the hospital after extinguishing the fire.
