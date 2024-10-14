Terrorist remark: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Pralhad Joshi trade barbs

<p>Hubballi: After Union Minister and Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi accused the Congress of supporting terrorists, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that the former was the ‘terrorist’.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah, who arrived at the Hubballi Airport en route to Savadatti, said that the government’s decision to withdraw the cases had not been taken in haste. The government had withdrawn the 42 cases in connection with the riots in Old Hubballi in keeping with the recommendations made by the Cabinet sub-committee constituted to study the incident.</p>.Share concern of RSS chief over OTT: Pralhad Joshi.<p>The CM further noted that the cases, although withdrawn by the government, would be heard in the court. In the event of the court rejecting the government’s decision, it will not be possible to withdraw the cases, said Siddaramaiah, adding that several similar cases had been withdrawn. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said Siddaramaiah has lost his mental stability and should seek treatment first.</p>.<p>Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Joshi said Siddaramaiah had lost mental balance due to fear of losing power.</p>.<p>“It is confirmed that Siddaramaiah will lose the CM chair in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority and Valmiki corporation scandals. Gaining and losing power is part of politics. But, it is not right to make immature and petty statements in desperation,” Joshi said.</p>