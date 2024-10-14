Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Terrorist remark: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Pralhad Joshi trade barbs

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Joshi said Siddaramaiah had lost mental balance due to fear of losing power.
DHNS
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 23:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 23:49 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahPralhad Joshi

Follow us on :

Follow Us