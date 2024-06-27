The end of an era

September 12, 1686 AD marked the end of the Adil Shahi sultanate of Bijapur, which held the helm for nearly two centuries, from 1489 to 1686. It took around 18 months for Mughal forces to breach the fort. Aurangzeb marched into the frontiers, with great fanfare, from one of the entrances called ‘Fatah darwaza’, now referred to as the ‘Manguli base’, from the south of the city.