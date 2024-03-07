The mark of an apprentice

Sometime back, when I went for a trek with a group at Nijagal Hill Fort, I spotted a hill on the other side of Dobbspet-Tumakuru Highway that looked quite tempting. As others relaxed for a bit, I climbed down Nijagal, intending to explore that hill. I walked through the fields, crossed a small water body and reached the base of the hill. An elderly gentleman pointed out a massive tree beyond which one would reach the rocks and then go to the top. He suggested a relatively easier route from Narasipura village on the Pavagada highway. That would have meant another time-consuming trip.