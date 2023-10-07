The Saturday story | In pursuit of a tiger

According to Harshith, the tiger mistook the boy for a small animal. On September 4, Charan, the boy, was sitting crouched on a bag of freshly harvested chillies, kept 400 metres from his family’s field and a stone’s throw from the forest boundary. His eyes were glued to a mobile phone. The tall cotton plants in the field provided sufficient cover for the tiger to ambush the boy from behind. “I was plucking chillies in my field when I heard my son’s cry. Appa, he cried. By the time I reached the bag, my son wasn’t there,” a distraught Krishna recalled. A frenetic search with neighbours led him to his lifeless child. The tiger had pressed its long canines into the eye sockets and neck of the child and ripped out his right thigh.