<p>Hirisave: BJP leader and MLC C T Ravi opined that if the "feeling of Hindutva" is not developed, it is not possible to "save the country". </p><p>"Even though Hindus constitute 85 per cent of the country's population, it is not possible to celebrate Ganeshotsava peacefully. If the percentage comes down to 15 per cent, there will be a genocide of Hindus," he said.</p><p>He was speaking after participating in the Ganeshotsava celebrations at Hirisave in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district on Tuesday.</p>.Hindu religion did not give 'space of dignity' for certain sections in society: Priyank Kharge.<p>"There are no Britishers now. But, the mentality of foreign invaders is still there. They are here in many forms. The influence of those who came into our country as cultural and religious invaders can be still felt. Some are still behaving like them," he said.</p><p>"The number of Hindus is declining every year. Many are not getting married even after 30 and 40 years. The rich are not interested in having children even after 10 years of marriage. If the husband and wife are in government jobs, they restrict to just one child. One child might be enough for them. But it is not enough for the country. If there is a decline in Hindu population, we will lose our country, culture, temples, and even our local deities. If that should not be lost, Hindu population should not decline," Ravi said.</p>