Those who respect other religions are real Hindus: Madhu Bangarappa

"It is the voters who decide our future and not B S Yediyurappa and Nali Kumar Kateel," he said while reacting to a query on the BJP's demand for his resignation.

"Who was responsible for BJP's debacle in the assembly election in the state. Nalin Kumar Kateel should have tendered his resignation. It was not Congress workers who jolted the DK MP's car over the Yuva Morcha worker’s murder," said Madhu Bangarappa.

To a query on Congress high command giving responsibility to the ministers to win the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Madhu Bangarappa asked if it is wrong on the part of the party leadership to issue guidance.

"I have become minister due to the high command and I am engaged in imparting education to children. It is a sacred job to impart education," he said.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar had recently stated that the party leadership has issued a stern warning to the ministers in order to instill sincerity in ensuring the party’s victory in their respective seats. "We ministers have to take responsibility. There is nothing wrong in high command to state perform or perish."

"I was given the task of submitting details on candidates for Lok Sabha election from Dakshina Kannada. All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge general secretary Randeep Surjewala and other leaders had asked me to travel in the coastal district. I have given a few details on the candidates. High Command will take a call."

"The BJP had claimed that Congress will not be fulfilling the promise on guarantees. However, we have fulfilled the guarantee schemes," he said.

He said "Nalin Kumar Kateel won the election by raking up emotional issues. Let him show the development works. What has he done other than using the name of Narendra Modi? He did not come to power on the basis of development. If Kateel is fielded from the district, then I will come here to ensure that he loses the election. We will work towards ensuring that Congress is brought back to power."