Three blackbucks found dead with bullet injuries in Chikkamagaluru

Environmentalists suspect that the blackbucks may have fallen victim to poachers’ gunfire.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 22:38 IST
Published 23 December 2025, 22:38 IST
