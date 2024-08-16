Karnataka: Three of a family found dead; suicide pact suspected

Three people of the same family who had gone missing were found dead at Channarayapatna in the district on Thursday. Police suspect that it is a suicide pact.
Srinivas (43), his wife Shwetha (36) and their daughter Nagashri (13), residents of Kerebeedhi, are the deceased.
Police suspect that unable to repay debts, they ended their lives by jumping into the Hemavathi canal.
Srinivas was a car driver and Shwetha was a teacher at a private school. He is said to have availed loans from various people and was unable to repay them.
The family went missing on August 11. The relatives had lodged a missing complaint with the Channarayapatna police on August 13.
The bodies of Srinivas and Shwetha were found in the Hemavathi canal near Madapura village on Wednesday night. Nagashri’s body was found at a canal near Channarayapatna.
SP Mohammed Sujitha visited the spot. Nuggehalli police have registered a case and are investigating.
Published 15 August 2024, 22:31 IST