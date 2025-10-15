<p>Udupi: In a tragic incident, three of four boys who had gone to swim drowned in the sea at Koderi Hosahithlu near Kirimanjeshwar village in Byndoor taluk on Tuesday evening. One of the boys managed to escape safely.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Sanketh Devadiga (18), Sooraj Poojary (16), and Ashish Devadiga (15). Their bodies have been recovered.</p>.<p>It is learned that one of the deceased was a PU student, while the other two were studying in high school. Byndoor PSI Timmesh and his team visited the spot.</p>