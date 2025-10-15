Menu
Three teens drown in sea in Udupi

The deceased have been identified as Sanketh Devadiga (18), Sooraj Poojary (16), and Ashish Devadiga (15). Their bodies have been recovered.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 20:23 IST
Published 14 October 2025, 20:23 IST
