Top brass will decide on Mandya, says R Ashoka

The senior lawmaker expressed confidence that the BJP-JD(S) combine would win Mandya. “In the previous Assembly election, the BJP’s vote share in Mandya rose four times. Earlier, we used to get 5,000-10,000 votes. It went up to 45,000 votes. In the (2014) Lok Sabha election, (BJP) got more than two lakh votes. The JD(S) is strong there. So, with our strengths combined, the BJP or NDA candidate will win easily. There’s no doubt about that,” Ashoka explained.