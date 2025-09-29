Transcend politics, promote art, says Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra

<p>Bengaluru: Emphasising the transformative power of art and culture in the political arena, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Sunday underscored the need for nurturing art, culture, and music by rising above political divide. He was speaking at 100th “Masada Madhurya,” a cultural initiative of the Karnataka BJP.</p>.<p>The programme began with a collective viewing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Vijayendra praised Modi’s leadership style, noting, “Modiji always calls himself the servant of the nation.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Lauding the ‘Masada Madhurya’ initiative, Vijayendra said that Jagannath Bhavan (BJP headquarters) is more than just a political hub and is a a vital centre dedicated to preserving and promoting tradition, culture, and heritage. </p>.Boycott or selective participation: Lack of clarity clouds BJP's stance on Karnataka caste survey.<p class="bodytext">Expressing pride in leading the state BJP during the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) centenary celebrations, Vijayendra pledged unwavering support to the Madhurya team and their continued efforts.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In his address during the valedictory ceremony, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh stated that the “Masada Madhurya” was launched with the vision of utilising Jagannatha Bhavan for public and cultural activities. </p>.<p class="bodytext">He acknowledged the efforts of Ganesh Yaji and Dattaguru Hegde, who ensured the uninterrupted conduct of the programmes. Santosh said that the Bhavan’s intimate atmosphere—stemming from its vibrant art and cultural activities—creates a warm and welcoming environment. He also expressed gratitude to the local community for their pivotal role in the programme’s success. The event was attended by several dignitaries and BJP leaders.</p>