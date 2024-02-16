Two arrested for practising untouchability in Koppal village

Koppal: An FIR has been filed against three people, of which two have been arrested, for practising untouchability at Haalavarthi village in Koppal taluk.
There were reports in the media on Wednesday that had highlighted this practice in a few places in the village.
They said if dalits entered a particular hotel in the village, the eatery would be closed. Similarly, there were restrictions on the entry of dalits to a barber shop, temple and even the village lake.
Following these reports, an FIR was filed against Yankoba Hadapad and Anjinappa of the barber shop and Sanjeevappa Guladalli of the hotel late on Wednesday night. Of the three, Yankoba and Sanjeevappa have been arrested.
The police are on the look out for Anjinappa, said Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vantagodi.
Peace meeting
To assuage the hurt feelings of the community, Koppal Assistant Commissioner Capt Mahesh Maalagatti and DySP Muthanna Savaragola held a peace meeting with members of all the communities on Thursday.
“Legal action is being taken against the perpetrators. If incidents like these recur, then strict action will be taken,” they said.
Later, snacks were provided to all in the hotel, where there was restriction on the entry of dalits. The officials also publicly took dalits to the temples of Grama Devate and Lord Anjaneya and offered puja with them.