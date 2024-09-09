Two commando trainers drown during training exercise in Belagavi

Belagavi: Two trainers of the Junior Leaders Wing of the Commando School, the Belagavi-based premier training institute of Indian Army, drowned in Tillari dam near Chandgad of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, on Saturday.
The deceased officers are Vijaykumar (28) of Rajasthan, and Diwakar Roy (26), a native of West Bengal.
The officers were training the junior officers on river crossing when the boat capsized. The duo met a watery grave, the Belagavi Camp police said, quoting their Chandgad counterparts.
