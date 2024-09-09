Home
Two commando trainers drown during training exercise in Belagavi

The deceased officers are Vijaykumar (28) of Rajasthan, and Diwakar Roy (26), a native of West Bengal.
DHNS
Last Updated : 09 September 2024, 00:00 IST

Belagavi: Two trainers of the Junior Leaders Wing of the Commando School, the Belagavi-based premier training institute of Indian Army, drowned in Tillari dam near Chandgad of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, on Saturday.

The officers were training the junior officers on river crossing when the boat capsized. The duo met a watery grave, the Belagavi Camp police said, quoting their Chandgad counterparts.

Published 09 September 2024, 00:00 IST
