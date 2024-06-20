Two dead in a shootout in Hassan; murder and suicide suspected

Differences over business dealing is suspected to be the reason behind the murder and suicide. Sharafat was a native of Delhi and had been residing in Hassan for several years.

Speaking to reporters, SP Sujitha said that according to reports, two people had come to the place to inspect a site in the afternoon. Later, they were coming towards the car, after which the gunshot was heard. The people living nearby rushed to the spot to find one body lying on the roadside and another inside the car.

It is suspected that there might have been a quarrel over the site issue. Following this, one might have shot the other to death and ended his life. The forensic experts are inspecting the spot and a probe has been initiated, she said.

A pistol was found in the car, which had Mysuru registration number. More details are awaited, she said.