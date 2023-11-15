JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Two former JD(S) MLAs join Congress in Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, inducted them into the party.
Last Updated 15 November 2023, 12:28 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Two former MLAs of JD(S) -- R Manjunath and D C Gowrishankar -- along with their supporters joined the ruling Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday.

Gowrishankar was an MLA from Tumakuru Rural and Manjunath had represented Dasarahalli in the city.

Senior JD(S) leader T R Prasad from Bommanahalli in the city too joined the grand old party.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, inducted them into the party.

Siddaramaiah welcomed them into the party fold and said they have quit the JD(S) after they learnt that it has become 'communal'.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 November 2023, 12:28 IST)
CongressKarnatakaIndian PoliticsKarnataka PoliticsJDS

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT