Two found dead with bullet injuries in Hassan

The SP said, “It is said that two people had come to inspect a site at Hoysala Nagar in Hassan city at around 12.30 pm. Later, they were coming towards the car talking. Gunshots were heard after a few minutes. The people living nearby rushed to the spot to find one body lying on the roadside and another inside the car.” It is suspected that they might have quarreled with each other over the site issue. Following this, Asif, who was in the car, might have shot Ali to death and ended his life by shooting himself. The forensic experts are inspecting the spot and a probe has been initiated, she said.