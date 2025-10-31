<p>Chikkamagaluru: Two men from the same village lost their lives in an elephant attack at Kerekatte in Sringeri taluk on Friday morning.</p><p>The deceased are Umesh (43) and Harish (42) from Keregadde in Kerekatte. Harish is serving as BJP Shakti Kendra, Kerekatte President.</p>.India's wild elephant numbers drop by 18%, reveals first DNA-based count.<p>The duo reside in the periphery of Kudremukh National Park and had been to the forest to collect leaves for cowshed. Forest officials have rushed to the spot for inspection. </p>