Two major road projects to come up in Karnataka

New Delhi: The Network Planning Group (NPG) under Prime Minister Gati Shakti, evaluated 18 crucial road infrastructure projects proposed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Friday.
A statement said that 18 key roads and two projects would come up in Karnataka.
A 4-lane Belagavi Ring Road (NH848R), spanning 75.39 km, aims to decongest urban traffic, reduce travel times, and enhance the connectivity of industrial hubs in Karnataka.
Another 4-lane Tumakuru Bypass strategic highway of 44.10 km aims to streamline traffic flow around Tumkur city, reduce congestion and enhance logistics efficiency, the ministry said in the statement.
Published 06 September 2024, 23:05 IST