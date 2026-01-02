Two women drown in canal in Raichur

<p>Lingsugur (Raichur dist): Two women drowned in a canal near Aanahosuru village of Lingsugur taluk on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Devamma Durugappa Pujari (30) and Eramma Venkatesh (40), both residents of Nanjaladinni village in Maski taluk. They were returning to their houses after completing work in a farmland. They ventured into the canal to wash their hands and legs. Devamma slipped and fell in the canal. Eramma also fell in her effort to rescue Devamma. Town police have registered a case.</p>