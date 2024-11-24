UGC circular to varsities on dual degree programmes

<p>Bengaluru: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a reminder circular for all state universities to offer dual degree programmes and warned higher education institutions not to demand migration certificate or school leaving certificate for admission.</p>.<p>"More than two years have lapsed since the issuance of guidelines, and despite several reminders, some universities are yet to facilitate implementation of the guidelines," the circular reads.</p>.UGC introduces Ayurveda-Biology as subject for NET.<p>"Students continue to face challenges in enrolling for two academic programmes at the same time, due to higher education institutions' insistence on submission of migration certificate or school leaving certificate for admission. This limits students' ability to secure admissions to two programmes."</p>.<p>Universities in Karnataka are unable to follow the guideline issued by the UGC as the state government has withdrawn its consent to National Education Policy. </p>