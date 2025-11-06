Menu
Urban land monetisation among steps to shore up revenues; Panel submits report to Karnataka CM

The report recommends introduction of auction-based digital licensing for excise focussing on transparency and efficiency.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 16:23 IST
Published 06 November 2025, 16:23 IST
