V G Siddhartha quiz finals to be held in Chikkamagaluru on November 30

The finale of the second annual V G Siddhartha Memorial Inter School Quiz is scheduled to be held at the Amber Valley Residential School in Chikkamagaluru on Thursday.
Former union minister and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor will be the chief guest.
The national winner of the quiz will receive a scholarship of Rs 1 lakh while three runners-up will receive iPads, Amber Valley executive trustee Aisshwarya D K S Hegde said in a statement.
The finalists are Cambridge Court High School (Jaipur), St Paul’s English School (Bengaluru), Christ Academy ICSE (Bengaluru), Krishna Public School (Raipur), Swarnprastha Public School (Sonepat), The Cathedral & John Connon School (Mumbai), Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (Chennai), Sunbeam English School (Varanasi), The Scindia School (Gwalior) and Bhavans Vidya Mandir (Kochi).