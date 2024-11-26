Home
Vaccine for monkey fever expected by 2026: Dinesh Gundu Rao

He said the cases are reported in Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru districts and blood samples of the patients of these districts also come to Shivamogga lab.
Nrupathunga S K
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 14:48 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 14:48 IST
