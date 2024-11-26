Vaccine for monkey fever expected by 2026: Dinesh Gundu Rao

<p>Sagar: Health Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dinesh-gundu-rao">Dinesh Gundu Rao</a> on Tuesday stated that Hyderabad-based Indian Immunologicals Limited is expected to come up with a new vaccine for Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as Monkey fever, in 2026.</p><p>Speaking to media persons after chairing a meeting with local people at Aralagodu in Sagar taluk on Tuesday, he said, "I had met the staff of Indian Council for Medical Research(ICMR) in New Delhi to discuss the new vaccine. Experts have made it clear that the old vaccine is ineffective and it should not be used. ICMR has agreed to provide Rs 10 crore (corporate social responsibility fund) to the Hyderabad-based Institute to discover new vaccine for KFD. It is expected to do trials this year and make it available in 2026. So we need to take all steps to tackle the disease in 2025."</p>.Daycare chemotherapy centre at Wenlock Hospital soon: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.<p>When questioned on delay in getting test reports from laboratories, he said presently, blood samples of suspected KFD patients are being sent to Shivamogga and Pune. "We will see whether there is a need to set up hi-tech laboratory in Sagar or Siddapura of Uttara Kannada district. Our main objective is to prevent people losing their lives due to KFD."</p>.Girl dies of monkey fever in Karnataka's Siddapura taluk.<p>He said the cases are reported in Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru districts and blood samples of the patients of these districts also come to Shivamogga lab. The government is determined to take steps to bring KFD mortality rate to zero. Some years back, as many as 22 people died of it in Aralagodu gram panchayat limits which is a matter of concern.</p><p>He also promised that a mobile medical unit will be sanctioned in Aralagodu gram panchayat as the taluk general hospital is far from the region in a month. People have also sought basic amenities in health centre in the village and they would be provided at the earliest.</p><p>Replying to a query on irregularities during Covid-19, he said retired High Court judge John Michael D'Cunha has documented irregularities during Covid-19 when BJP was in power in the state. Based on this, SIT will be formed. The cabinet sub committee will chair a meeting on November 28 to discuss the next course of action. Notices have to be issued and FIRs have to be registered.</p><p>He said all those who believe in social justice and hate communalism can join Congress."I don't know how many leaders from JD(S), BJP will embrace Congress as people have faith in the state government. People have indirectly told us to carry on pro-people schemes by backing Congress in the assembly bypolls to three constituencies."</p>