Veena Kashappanavar to decide next step in 2 days

Congress ticket aspirant Veena Kashappanavar has said that she will decide on contesting as an Independent in the Lok Sabha elections in the next two days.
Speaking at a meeting of her supporters here on Friday, a teary eyed Veena said that she sought the party leaders to provide an opportunity to realise the dream of Bagalkote people. Asserting that she was not an opportunistic politics, Veena sought to know why people from Bidar had landed in the constituency.
Veena’s husband Vijayananda Kashappanavar said that his family had been serving the Congress for the past 50 years.
“We took birth in Congress and we have been in the Congress. We will die in the Congress. Now, tell me how many of your family members are in which party?” he said, referring to the Congress leaders.
(Published 23 March 2024, 02:02 IST)