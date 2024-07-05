Vijayapura coracle capsize: Two more bodies fished out

The police, along with firemen and expert swimmers, on Thursday fished out bodies of two more men from Krishna river near Kolhar in the district. With that the bodies of all five men who drowned in the river after their coracle overturned while trying to evade arrests have been recovered.
Bodies of Rafique Mombay (40) and Mehboob Walikar (35) were fished out.
Eight people, allegedly involved in gambling on the banks of Krishna river, jumped into a coracle in a bid to escape when the Kolhar police raided them on Tuesday evening. The coracle capsized in the swollen river.
