Vijayapura coracle capsize: Two more bodies fished out

Eight people, allegedly involved in gambling on the banks of Krishna river, jumped into a coracle in a bid to escape when the Kolhar police raided them on Tuesday evening. The coracle capsized in the swollen river.
DHNS
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 21:26 IST
The police, along with firemen and expert swimmers, on Thursday fished out bodies of two more men from Krishna river near Kolhar in the district. With that the bodies of all five men who drowned in the river after their coracle overturned while trying to evade arrests have been recovered.

Bodies of Rafique Mombay (40) and Mehboob Walikar (35) were fished out. 

Eight people, allegedly involved in gambling on the banks of Krishna river, jumped into a coracle in a bid to escape when the Kolhar police raided them on Tuesday evening. The coracle capsized in the swollen river. 

Published 04 July 2024, 21:26 IST
