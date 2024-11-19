Vikram Gowda killed in encounter: Tracing Naxal footprints in Karnataka's Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada

On November 17, 2003, Naxalites Parvati and Hajima were killed in an encounter in Balyoṭṭu, Eedu village of Karkala taluk.
On December 29, 2003, naxalites set Forest Guest house at Nemaru in Sringeri on fire.
On October 21, 2004, naxalites fatally assaulted Chandrakanth, a farmer from Hemmige near Bukadibail, accusing him of being a police informer.
On January 29, 2005, naxalites destroyed the Forest Department Anti Poaching Squad camp at Kigga.
In February 2005, near Menasinahadya in Chikkamagaluru district, Naxal leader Saketh Rajan and his associate Shivalingu were killed in firing.
Naxalites blew up a police jeep in Mattavu, near Hebri’s Kabbinale, on July 28, 2005. The explosion injured eight personnel, including then-PSI Siddalingaiah and jeep driver Narayana.
In 2007, following the Menasinahadya incident, Naxalites Gautam, Paramesh, and Sundaresha, along with villagers Kaveriyamma and Ramegowda, lost their lives in Koppa taluk.
In 2008, Ravi and Manohar were killed in an encounter in Mavinahola of Varnadu
Suspected naxalite Chennamma was nabbed by the police on March 13, 2007. A shopkeeper named Venkatesh was killed by the naxalites at Gundaghatta in Kigga on June 3, 2007.
July17, 2007—SI Venkatesh was killed in an exchange of fire with Naxals at Hullarabail near Agumbe.
In 2008, near Nadpalu in Hebri, Bhojashetty and his relative Sadashiva Shetty were killed by Naxalites, accusing them of being police informers.
On March 1 2010, Vasanth Gowda from Panjalu was shot dead in an encounter with police in Mutlupady in Kundapur
In 2011, Bamboo basket weaver Sadashiva Gowda of Kabbinale was murdered by Naxalites.
In October 2011, KSRP constable Mahadev S Mane was killed in an exchange of fire with the Naxals at Savanaalu, about 18 kilometres from Belthangady.
Suspected Naxals carried out acts such as the destruction of a forest office and residential quarters in Madamakki, setting fire to a government bus near Bidargodu close to Agumbe, and stealing firearms
Suspected Naxals visited three houses in Mithamajalu at Shiradi in 2018
ANF took up combing operations after news on suspected naxals visiting a house on the periphery of forest in Ainekidu village in Subrahmanya in March 2024
ANF intensified combing after suspected Naxal movements were noticed in Eedu village in Udupi on November 7, 2024
