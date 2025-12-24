<p>Chamarajanagar, dhns: An incident of a man getting trapped in a cage laid by the Forest department to rescue a leopard was reported from Gangawadi village in Chamarajanagar taluk on Tuesday.</p>.Three blackbucks found dead with bullet injuries in Chikkamagaluru.<p>Following leopard menace at Gangawadi and the surrounding villages, the Forest department officials placed a cage with automatic lock system on the land belonging to Rudra. A person by name Katti, out of enthusiasm, entered the cage and it got locked automatically. As it was an isolated place, nobody could hear him shouting for help. His efforts to open the cage failed, and he had to be in the cage for around three hours. Later, farmers from nearby lands came to his rescue and released him.</p>