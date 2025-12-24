Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Villager gets locked inside leopard trap cage in Chamarajanagar

A person by name Katti, out of enthusiasm, entered the cage and it got locked automatically.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 22:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 22:42 IST
Karnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us