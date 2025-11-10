Menu
'VIP' treatment in Bengaluru jail: Prison Superintendent, ASP suspended; committee to probe lapses

The Minister also announced transferring Chief Superintendent of Bengaluru Prison K Suresh. Superintendent Imamsab Myageri and Assistant Superintendent Ashok Bhajantri have been suspended.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 08:50 IST
Published 10 November 2025, 08:50 IST
