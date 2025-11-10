<p>Karnataka Home Minister <a href="https://google.com/search?q=G+Parameshwara+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggCEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg5MgYIARBFGEAyBggCEEUYOzIGCAMQRRg80gEIMTk1NGowajeoAgiwAgHxBVfQ-q5TLiog&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">G Parameshwara</a> on Monday announced the formation of a committee led by Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) R Hitendra to probe the lapses in Bengaluru Central Prison.</p>.<p>The announcement comes after videos surfaced purportedly showing inmates enjoying special privileges like access to smartphones and private television sets in their barracks at the central prison. Another video clip showing prisoners hosting a drinks party and holding a bash — with inmates dancing to the sounds of utensils being banged and even enjoying snacks inside their barracks — has also been doing the rounds.</p>.<p>The committee includes Inspector-General of Police Sandeep Patil and Superintendents of Police Amaranath Reddy and C B Rishyanth as members, he told reporters after a high-level meeting with senior police officers.</p>.<p>Further, the Deputy Commissioners and the Superintendents of Police of respective districts where major prisons are located in the state, will serve as co-members of the panel, he said.</p>.<p>The Minister also announced transferring the Chief Superintendent of Bengaluru Prison K Suresh, and the suspension of Superintendent Imamsab Myageri and Assistant Superintendent Ashok Bhajantri.</p>.<p>Briefing reporters, Parameshwara said, "It has been decided that from now on an IPS officer will be in charge of Parappana Agrahara Jail (Bengaluru)." He added that a command centre will be set up in Bengaluru, connecting all the CCTV cameras in the jail.</p><p>On Monday, senior BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and BJP State President BY Vijayendra, were detained by the police after they held a protest against alleged VIP treatment in state prisons. </p><p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>