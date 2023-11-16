Viral video lands Karnataka CM's son in a soup: JD(S), BJP target Siddaramaiah

In the video, Yathindra, a former Congress MLA, is heard saying, "Hello Appa (Father), Vivekananda! To where? No I didn't give that. Give it (phone) to Mahadeva. I had given only five." Then he speaks to Mahadeva, saying, "Mahadeva, why are you giving something...? Who has given that? Nothing but whatever 4-5 I have given, that alone should be done."

According to Kumaraswamy, Yathindra spoke to R Mahadeva, a sub-registrar at Ganganagar in Bengaluru, who has been appointed as the CM's Officer on Special Duty. Demanding an investigation into the whole episode, the JD(S) state president sought to know which list Yathindra was speaking about and who was Vivekananda in the conversation.

Directing his questions at Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy asked, "Why did you call him (son Yathindra) and which list is that?" Taking a dig at the CM, Kumaraswamy said, "What is his (CM's) role? Is it his job to call his son and ask him what to do?"

The BJP too came down heavily on the Chief Minister and his son Yathindra. "This shadow CM (Yathindra) is more powerful than CM! The ex-MLA Yathindra gave an order to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that he should do only what 'I have given him' and not more than that," the BJP posted on social media platform X.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is only occupying a nominal position and all power and administration belongs to his son Yathindra, the BJP alleged, remarking that the post of chief minister is "vacant in the state".