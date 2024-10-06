Wakf Board to set up women's colleges in Karnataka districts

<p>Bengaluru: The Wakf Board will establish a women’s college in all districts, said Karnataka Minorities Welfare and Wakf Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan. “Muslim girls stayed away from college education following Hijab controversy. Therefore, the Wakf Board will be setting up women’s colleges to bring them back. The Minorities Welfare department will run these colleges,” the minister said.</p>.Karnataka High Court stays order to medical colleges to surrender NRI seats.<p>He was speaking at a programme in Haj Bhavan here on Saturday. The minister symbolically laid foundation for 15 such colleges. </p>