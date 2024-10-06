Home
Wakf Board to set up women's colleges in Karnataka districts

Karnataka Minorities Welfare and Wakf Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan minister symbolically laid foundation for 15 such colleges.
DHNS
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 00:18 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 00:18 IST
Karnataka NewsCollegeWakf Board

