<p><em>Showtime</em> lists some of 2025’s best films on OTT, for those who missed them at the theatres.</p>.<p>These movies offer social commentary, mirror society’s hypocrisies and social discrimination, and highlight stories of resilience.</p>.<p><em><strong>Bad Girl</strong></em></p>.<p>Varsha Bharath’s fantastic coming-of-age drama follows a rebellious young girl’s journey through societal pressures, romance and adolescence. Exploring themes of female identity, the movie shows how women are breaking away from generational trauma. </p>.<p>JioHotstar</p>.<p><em><strong>Hebbuli Cut</strong></em></p>.<p>In the film, named after Kichcha Sudeep’s unique hairstyle in a film, director Bheemarao P examines social hypocrisy, delving into the daily lives of young Dalits and Muslims who live under constant discrimination and suspicion in today’s political climate. He also reveals how one is diabolically used to attack the other.</p>.<p>Amazon Prime Video</p>.<p><em><strong>Humans in the Loop</strong></em></p>.<p>Aranya Sahay’s FIPRESCI award-winning drama explores Adivasi women working in Jharkhand’s data centres. While the most glamorous parts of AI are being developed in first world countries, the director offers a picture of the unglamorous lives of these women.</p>.<p>Netflix</p>.<p><em><strong>Elumale</strong></em></p>.<p>Set in 2004, director Punit Rangaswamy’s well-researched and intelligently constructed narrative offers dramatic tension in this edge-of-the-seat romantic thriller. The movie brings together a high profile manhunt and an innocent tale of love and faith.</p>.<p>Zee5</p>.<p><em><strong>Su from So</strong></em></p>.<p>This brilliantly written caper emerged as a sleeper hit, becoming the second highest grossing Kannada film of 2025. Director J P Thuminad wraps uproarious humour with subtle social commentary about toxic masculinity and sexual exploitation. </p>.<p>JioHotstar</p>.<p><em><strong>Feminichi Fathima</strong></em></p>.<p>A heartwarming feminist film that explores gender roles, financial independence and self-worth, showcasing resistance within a Muslim family setting. It is a humorous and relatable story about household patriarchy and the struggles of housewives. </p>.<p>Manorama Max</p>.<p><em><strong>Naale Rajaa Koli Majaa</strong></em></p>.<p>Non-vegetarian meals on Sundays is a ritual in most Indian households. Director Abhilash Shetty uses this to tell the story of 11-year-old Sneha and her shenanigans to eat chicken curry on one Gandhi Jayanthi which falls on a Sunday. There is never a dull moment in this social satire set in picturesque Malnad. </p>.<p>Amazon Prime Video</p>.<p><em><strong>Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra</strong></em></p>.<p>A female super-hero movie with brilliant visuals, immersive world building and impeccable writing. The first film in the Malayalam super hero universe blends Indian folklore and Hollywood superhero tales to bring a new compelling world. The movie also focuses on gender and caste oppression.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">JioHotstar</span></p>