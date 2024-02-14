Watch: Bengaluru's helmetless rider bites cop's finger while snatching key

A man who was driving a scooter without a helmet, bit a traffic police's finger when he tried to stop the driver. The bizarre event took place in Bengaluru’s Wilson Garden area and the video has gone viral.
The footage shows the traffic cop stopping the accused, S Syed Shafi, who was driving his scooter without a helmet. After an argument on the spot, Shafi was seen irritated as one the cops removed the key from his vehicle.
Shafi then tried to snatch the key from the cop’s hand, before biting one of his fingers.
Shafi continued to aggressively argue with the traffic cops, and got further irritated when the cops started to record him and his behaviour.
As per Money Control's report, according to a policeman, the accused also tried to snatch head constable's phone and run away.
“Suddenly, the rider stopped his bike and yelled at the constable, saying he’d hand over the number plate to him and he could click as many pictures as he needed. Then the youth snatched Kaujalagi’s mobile phone and tried to speed away. However, Kaujalagi chased and stopped him. Then the youth attacked him and bit his fingers. Hearing the commotion, a Hoysala vehicle reached the place and detained the youth,” he told Times of India.