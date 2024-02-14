Watch: Bengaluru's helmetless rider bites cop's finger while snatching key

A man who was driving a scooter without a helmet, bit a traffic police's finger when he tried to stop the driver. The bizarre event took place in Bengaluru’s Wilson Garden area and the video has gone viral.

The footage shows the traffic cop stopping the accused, S Syed Shafi, who was driving his scooter without a helmet. After an argument on the spot, Shafi was seen irritated as one the cops removed the key from his vehicle.