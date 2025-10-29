<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday stuck to the government’s decision on building a 16.75-km tunnel road between Hebbal and Central Silk Board, stating that the project is necessary as new vehicles are entering the roads every day.</p>.<p>He also said that “no alternative solutions” were found in the suggestions made by Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya to ease the city’s traffic congestion. </p>.<p>“How many people commute by buses? Now, husband and wife want to travel in their own vehicles. They also send their children to school by private transport. Families are rejecting proposals if the groom does not have a car. This is the social reality that the MP is not aware of,” Shivakumar said, defending the tunnel project. </p>.Mercedes-Benz CEO hails Bengaluru's talent; D K Shivakumar calls it 'proud recognition'.<p>The MP, he said, has given suggestions to increase the metro and suburban network. “I am completely in favour of these projects but the Centre should also increase its contribution. Money is needed to do any project. You can’t get relief from tweets and criticisms alone,” he said. </p>.<p>He also challenged all four MPs to appeal to their constituents to stop using cars and shift to metro and bus transport.</p>.<p>“Let’s see how many will do it,” he said, dismissing the idea that only public transport will solve Bengaluru’s traffic congestion. </p>.<p>“He (Surya) spoke about the formation of BMLTA. I asked why it was not done during your time. I also asked how much the Centre will fund for Bengaluru’s development. All your MPs come, I will also come. Let us meet the prime minister and insist on funds,” he said.</p>.<p>Shivakumar asserted that six acres of Lalbagh land will not be acquired for the project. “Entry and exit for the tunnel road will be allowed only at the corner of Lalbagh,” he said.</p>.<p>When asked about the PIL filed against the tunnel project, Shivakumar said he had no objections to judicial scrutiny. “Let the court itself form a committee and inspect all the sites. If our officials or I have done anything wrong, let them tell us. We are ready to fix it,” he said.</p>