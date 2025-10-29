Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'We can't stop people from using cars,' says D K Shivakumar

He also said that 'no alternative solutions' were found in the suggestions made by Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya to ease the city’s traffic congestion.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 22:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 22:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us