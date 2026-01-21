Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israeli fire kills 11, including journalists and children

Palestinian health officials said an Israeli airstrike killed three Palestinian ‌journalists travelling in a car on assignment to film a displaced persons camp in ⁠central Gaza.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 17:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 17:06 IST
World newsIsraelGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us