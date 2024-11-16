Home
What Zameer said was wrong: Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on 'kariya' row

Shivakumar said this while demur is brewing within Congress towards Zameer, especially after the Waqf controversy and his comments against Kumaraswamy during the high-stakes Channapatna bypoll.
Bharath Joshi
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 10:07 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 10:07 IST
Karnataka News Congress Karnataka D K Shivakumar Karnataka Politics H D Kumaraswamy JD(S) B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

