india karnataka

Will discuss about bringing strict law to prevent honour killing, says social welfare minister Mahadevappa

The minister distributed Rs 2 lakh each to eight members of the family who were injured in the incident where pregnant woman Manya Doddamani was murdered.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 13:50 IST
Published 01 January 2026, 13:50 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaHonour KillingLaw

