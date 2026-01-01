<p>Hubballi: Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa on Thursday stated that efforts would be made, if needed, to bring in a new act with strict provisions to prevent honour killing incidents.</p><p>During his visit to Inamveerapur in Hubballi (Rural) taluk, where pregnant woman Manya Doddamani was allegedly murdered by her father and other relatives over her inter-caste marriage, Mahadevappa distributed Rs 2 lakh cheque each to eight members of the family who were injured in the incident.</p>.Pregnant woman killed by father-in-law in suspected 'honour killing' in Telangana.<p>"I will discuss with chief minister and home minister regarding the measures to be taken to prevent such incidents, and we will take decisions," he said, assuring to verify the demand to bring in a separate act named after Manya. </p><p>"It is a heinous crime, and the government will take stern action against all those involved in this. 'Manuvadi' mentality has to be suppressed. District Administration and Police Department have been instructed to extend all required protection and support for the affected family. Rs 5 lakh is already provided to the family under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, by the Social Welfare Department, and Rs 16 lakh more is being given now considering it a special case," Mahadevappa said.</p><p>In the wake of Dalit organisations accusing the Social Welfare Department officials of negligence in this case, the minister said an inquiry would be conducted and appropriate action would be taken if negligence was shown.</p><p>"We can't tolerate such a violation of human rights, and the primary concern is to ensure punishment for those involved in this crime," he added.</p><p>He also visited a private hospital in Hubballi where injured Renavva Doddamani is being treated.</p><p>MLAs Prasad Abbayya, N H Konaraddi, MLC F H Jakkappanavar, Social Welfare Department Principal Secretary Randeep D, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu GRJ, and others were present.</p>