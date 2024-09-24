'Will not hesitate to a probe, truth will win': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's first reaction to HC setback in MUDA case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday responded to the High Court’s order in the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam and said that he won’t hesitate from any investigation.

Reacting to court's order, SIddaramaiah said, "I will not hesitate to investigate. I will consult with experts on whether such an investigation is allowed under law or not. I will discuss with the legal experts and decide on the outline of the fight...I am confident that the truth will come out in the next few days and the investigation under 17A will be cancelled."

He further said that people of the state are behind him and their blessing are his protection.

"I believe in law and the Constitution. Truth will finally win in this fight. This is a fight against the revenge politics of Narendra Modi-led BJP government. Our judicial struggle against this revenge politics of BJP and JDS will continue. I have faith in the court. All the MLAs, leaders and workers of our party and the Congress High Command have stood by me and encouraged me to continue the fight for the law."