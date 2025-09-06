<p>Bengaluru: Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Friday said teachers must brace for the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which he warned could make information stored in one's head "lose relevance".</p>.<p>He was addressing teachers at the 'Buddy Bench' conversation hosted by educationist Aisshwarya DKS Hegde. </p>.<p>“You must be more joyful, more agile, more exuberant than the child, then they will want to be like you. You have books in your head, but in another 3-5 years, books in the head will mean nothing. So before that, you have to transform yourselves in such a way that you become powerhouses of inspiration for the child,” Sadhguru said.</p>