Woman suffers serious injuries after bison attack in Karnataka's Balehonnur

Bison attack: Woman
A woman suffered severe injuries after she was attacked by a bison, at Al-Noori Estate in Heruru near Balehonnur on Wednesday. Sumitra (53), is the injured.
When she was working in the plantation, some dogs chased a bison. When the bison was running away from the dogs, it encountered Sumitra on the way. The bison lifted her from its horns and threw her away.
After she raised an alert, the people nearby rushed her to Jayapura hospital.
She has suffered severe injury on the thigh. After providing the first aid, she was shifted to Koppa hospital and later to Manipal Hospital.
Koppa RFO Ranganath and DRFO Raghu carried out a spot inspection.
This is the second incident of bison attacks within a month. A person in Mudigere was attacked by a bison in the recent past and sustained injuries.
MLA T D Rajegowda handed over a cheque bearing an amount of Rs one lakh towards the treatment of Sumitra. He meanwhile urged the forest department to compensate the victim.