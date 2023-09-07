Woman suffers serious injuries after bison attack in Karnataka's Balehonnur

Bison attack: Woman

A woman suffered severe injuries after she was attacked by a bison, at Al-Noori Estate in Heruru near Balehonnur on Wednesday. Sumitra (53), is the injured.

When she was working in the plantation, some dogs chased a bison. When the bison was running away from the dogs, it encountered Sumitra on the way. The bison lifted her from its horns and threw her away.

After she raised an alert, the people nearby rushed her to Jayapura hospital.