Women form less than 9% of Karnataka state police: NLSIU report       

<p>Bengaluru: A new report by the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) has criticised the Karnataka State Police (KSP), highlighting a significant shortfall in female representation and a systemic failure to create an inclusive environment. </p>.<p>Women make up only 8.91 per cent of the Karnataka police force, placing the state 17th nationally, below the average of 12.32 per cent, the 'Women in the Karnataka State Police: Experiences, Challenges and Opportunities Assessment Report 2024' has revealed.</p>.<p>Of Karnataka’s 9,081 women police personnel, 8,937 serve in the civil wing. The armed police have none in the district armed reserve and just 144 across 12 KSRP battalions.</p>.<p>The research team, comprising Devyani Srivastava, Laksha Kalappa Baleyada and Vidya Pai, noted that women’s representation varies across districts, ranging from 10 per cent to 18 per cent.</p>.Vijayapura police recover Rs 41.4 lakh, 6.55 kg gold stolen from SBI Chadchan branch.<p>Districts with higher Human Development Index scores show marginally better figures, but the overall trend is stagnant. Representation in investigating ranks is particularly poor, with women accounting for only 5.97 per cent.</p>.<p><strong>Sone of the key shortcomings: </strong></p>.<p>Policy & perception: A dominant view in the force is that women are needed mainly for cases of gender-based violence, a narrow perception that limits their potential in wider policing roles.</p>.<p>Infrastructure & service conditions: Women personnel continue to face poor facilities, including the lack of clean, separate washrooms and restrooms. The report also flags the disproportionate use of disciplinary “memos” against them, often viewed as a tool of intimidation.</p>.<p>Recruitment & training: The report calls for dropping gender-specific titles such as woman police constable or woman head constable in favour of neutral nomenclature. It also recommends ending gender-segregated training.</p>.<p>Sexual harassment: The report urges a zero-tolerance policy, pressing the Karnataka State Police to fully comply with the POSH Act, 2013, and establish functional internal committees in all administrative units.</p>.<p><strong>Recommendations</strong></p>.<p><strong>For the state government:</strong></p>.<p>1) Raise the reservation quota for women in the police force to 33%.<br><br>2) Review the State Police Act to make gender equality a statutory requirement.</p>.<p>3) Frame a comprehensive Gender Action Plan with a multi-stakeholder committee.<br><br><strong>For the Karnataka State Police (KSP):</strong></p>.<p>1) Draw up a Recruitment Action Plan with district-specific targets and awareness drives.<br><br>2) Post more women in frontline roles such as patrol and traffic.<br><br>3) Improve basic facilities, including separate washrooms and barracks.<br><br>4) Hold regular meetings with families of women personnel to build trust and support for their work.</p>