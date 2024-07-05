Yediyurappa dares Siddaramaiah to dissolve Assembly and face polls

BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa on Thursday dared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to dissolve the Assembly and face elections to prove his government’s popularity.
BJP general secretary in charge of the party’s affairs in Karnataka Dr Radhamohan Das Aggarwal asserted that the party must fight against the Congress from mandal-level to state-level to oust it from power.
Addressing the BJP’s special state executive meeting at the Palace Grounds here, Yediyurappa said that the Congress which won 135 seats in last year’s Assembly elections could not get the lead in 142 Assembly segments in the recent Lok Sabha elections.
This led to the BJP-JD(S) alliance winning 19 Lok Sabha seats, the former chief minister said.
“As many as 17 ministers have failed to give lead to the party in their constituencies. That the chief minister and his deputy failed to ensure Congress’ victory in their respective districts is a testimony to the party government’s misrule in the last one year,” he said.
Rampant corruption and heavy taxes on the common man led to the poor performance by the Congress, Yediyurappa said.
“Our party workers need to campaign hard and ensure that the Congress meets the same fate in local body elections,” he said.
Aggarwal called upon party workers and leaders to launch a statewide protest against the multi-crore site allotment scam by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), that is pegged at Rs 4,000 crore, and not rest till Siddaramaiah resigned.
Aggarwal directed BJP state president B Y Vijayendra to form an agitation committee in Mysuru under Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, to take the CM head on in his home district.
“The party should create a momentum against the Congress and the CM, so that it wins back the state in the next Assembly polls,” he said.
Published 04 July 2024, 22:20 IST