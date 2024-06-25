Youth drowns in Abbi Falls near Hosanagar, body recovered

The body of a youth who drowned in Abbi falls in Hosanagar taluk of the district on Sunday, after he fell off while taking a photo using his mobile phone, was retrieved on Monday.
According to police, Vinod, a native of Ballari, is the deceased.
It is said that he was part of a group of 12 friends that had come from Bengaluru to see the waterfalls and other tourist spots in the district.
He lost balance and fell into the waterfalls while taking a picture with his friends.
Firefighting staff and police made futile efforts to retrieve the body.
Later, the services of expert divers from Malpe near Udupi were requisitioned and they succeeded in retrieving the body.
The victim's body was sent to Mincheri village in Ballari district after post mortem at the general hospital at Nagara town.
Published 24 June 2024, 21:15 IST