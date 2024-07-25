KC Tyagi urges PM Modi to provide monthly pension to anti-Emergency activists

New Delhi: Weeks after the government announced the commemoration of the Emergency's anniversary as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', JD(U) leader K C Tyagi on Thursday demanded that anti-Emergency activists jailed during the period be recognised and financially supported.

Lauding the government's move, he said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the official notification pays tributes to the deceased leaders known for their struggle during the period but makes no mention of providing justice to the activists who are alive.

Tyagi said the then prime minister Indira Gandhi had imposed the Emergency in 1975 to save her chair and the fight against it was often described as the second struggle of freedom.