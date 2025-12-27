Menu
'Keep off Karnataka's affairs,' Congress leaders tell Kerala CM on Bengaluru eviction row

Vijayan slammed the alleged 'bulldozer action' in Bengaluru in a Facebook post on Friday. He strongly criticised the reported demolition, calling the action 'shocking and painful'.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 18:47 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsIndian PoliticsD K ShivakumarPinarayi Vijayan

